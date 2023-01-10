Gilberto Galvao says takedowns and submissions are his "most dangerous weapons" against Aung La N Sang

Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter Gilberto Galvao wants to make a winning return to ONE Championship, banking on what he dubs as his "most dangerous weapons" to do so.

‘Giba’ will joust with former two-division world champion Aung La N Sang in a catchweight MMA (215 pounds) showdown at ONE Fight Night 6 on January 13 in Bangkok.

It will be 40-year-old Galvao’s first action in the circle in nearly four years after a lenghty absence.

While away from the game for some time, he said he trusts his abilities, particularly his takedown and submission skills, With that, he is bent on giving it to Aung La N Sang en route to hacking out a victory.

He told ONE Championship:

“I haven’t fought for a long time, but I know I take down better than him, and I have a better ground game than him. Those are my most dangerous weapons. But I’m going up to put up a good fight. ONE Championship called me for this, and that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going up in the cage to put on a show.”

Gilberto Galvao is a jiu-jitsu black belt who packs power. He was last in action in June 2019 when he lost to now-middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder by knockout (knees) in the second round.

Aung La N Sang, on the other hands, is coming off a first-round technical knockout win over Yushin Okami at ONE 163 last November.

ONE Fight Night 6 happens at the Impact Arena and is live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Aung La N Sang isn’t worried about Gilberto Galvao’s size advantage

Former two-division world champion Aung La N Sang is facing a bigger opponent in Gilberto Galvao in his upcoming fight. However, he is not too worried having fought in higher weight classes before.

Aung La N Sang and Gilberto Galvao will feature in a 215-pound catchweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 6 on January 13 in Bangkok.

‘The Burmese Python’ shared that while he is surrendering some size to Galvao, he is confident he can offset that and pull off a victory.

He told ONE Championship:

"They said that Gilberto Galvao can’t make the middleweight weight class and could we do a catchweight? We’re going to do a catchweight at 215, which is fine. I’m about 215, I’m not going to be super undersized."

Adding:

“This weight class is 10 pounds over my natural weight class, but I’ve fought at light heavyweight too, so it’s going to be alright.”

Gilberto Galvao is out to make it a winning return to ONE Championship after a lengthy absence, while Aung La N Sang will be looking to chalk up another win as he makes a push for title contention.

