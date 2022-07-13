Watch: Reinier de Ridder sticks grounded knee on Gilberto Galvao

While ONE Championship’s reigning two-division world champion Reinier de Ridder is most associated with his elite-level grappling that has led to 10 submission victories in 15 total fights, ‘The Dutch Knight’ has more than proven he is capable of a spectacular knockout.

Before de Ridder steps back into the circle on July 22 at ONE 159, ONE Championship revisited some early highlights from ‘The Dutch Knight'.

Making his second walk to the circle, de Ridder faced Gilberto Galvao at ONE: Legendary Quest in June 2019. In control throughout the fight, ‘The Dutch Knight’ was able to put Galvao on the canvas.

As the Brazilian attempted to work his way back to his feet, de Ridder secured a D’Arce choke. Instead of squeezing, Reinier de Ridder delivered crushing knees directly to the head of his opponent, forcing the stoppage.

ONE Championship took a look back at the incredible highlight-reel finish on Instagram, saying:

"Right to the DOME 😱 Will Reinier de Ridder catch Vitaly Bigdash with a grounded knee? Find out on July 22 at ONE 159 🔥"

Since that night, Reinier de Ridder has added four more wins to this record, including back-to-back wins against ‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang, to become the next name on a very short list of two-division world champions.

‘The Dutch Knight’ has every intention of staying on that list and keeping his ‘O’ when he meets former world champion Vitaly Bigdash in the main event of ONE 159 on July 22.

Despite Reinier de Ridder’s dominance, Vitaly Bigdash believes he is better in “all aspects of fighting”

Eager to have ONE gold wrapped around his waist again, Vitaly Bigdash will step into the circle on July 22 oozing with confidence.

Believing that he has the tools and the talent, the Russian juggernaut will look to accomplish what no man before him has: defeat ‘The Dutch Knight’ in an MMA bout.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of the world title showdown, Bigdash put his confidence on display.

“I’m confident. I know which skills I have in order to beat him. I think he would not be the champion if we faced off earlier because I believe I’m better in all aspects of fighting. I’m physically stronger, and my striking is way better so I don’t think he would have been able to pass me.”

Believing his skillset outclasses those of the Breda, Netherlands native, Bigdash is confident in saying that he will walk out with gold whether it’s by knockout, submission, or 25 minutes of sheer dominance.

“I’m ready to knock him out, submit him, dominate all five rounds – it doesn’t matter to me. Like I said after [the Aung La N Sang] fight, I will break his face.”

