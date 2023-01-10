At ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video, Gilberto Galvao will step in to face Aung La N Sang on late notice.

Originally scheduled to face Fan Rong on January 13, Aung La was informed that his opponent would be forced to withdraw from the event due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Looking to keep his momentum going after picking up a win at ONE 163 over Yushin Okami, ‘The Burmese Python’ was given a new opponent. Inactive since a loss to Reinier de Ridder in 2019, Brazil’s Galvao will look to steal away any of Aung La’s momentum by defeating him on short notice.

It’s a big ask for the Brazilian but also a huge opportunity to do away with his lack of activity and get himself right back to the top of the division.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Galvao spoke about his preparations for this matchup and what he expects from the former double champion who will be standing across from him:

“As I said, I’ve been following Aung La N Sang’s career for a long time. He’s a knockout artist, he kicks really well, but I hope to surprise him. I had very little time to train for this fight, I think two weeks, but I’m believing in my training and my experience to put on a good fight.”

Aung La N Sang isn’t worried about Gilberto Galvao’s size advantage

Former double champion Aung La N Sang is on the comeback trail as he tries to get himself back into world title contention. With the chance of winning consecutive fights for the first time since 2019, the Burmese hero must first get past Gilberto Galvao.

After the originally scheduled competitor, Fan Rong, pulled out of the contest, Galvao stepped in on late notice to face Aung La at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video.

'The Burmese Python' is 2-1 since losing his middleweight and light heavyweight belts to Reinier de Ridder. His pair of stoppage victories over Leandro Ataides and Yushin Okami have put Aung La on track for another world title shot.

Inactive since 2019, Brazil’s Galvao will step in to face the 37-year-old, who spoke to ONE Championship about competing at a catchweight of 215 pounds:

"They said that Gilberto can’t make the middleweight weight class and could we do a catchweight? We’re going to do a catchweight at 215, which is fine. I’m about 215, I’m not going to be super undersized."

The former champ added:

"Everybody is around that weight class and that’s why they have that hydration test. We’re not too far off, and after the fight, they weigh you back again to make sure you’re not too heavy. So yeah, it’s good."

Aung La N Sang concluded:

"This weight class is 10 pounds over my natural weight class, but I’ve fought at light heavyweight too, so it’s going to be alright."

