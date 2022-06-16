When Conor McGregor offered Gina Carano a role at "McGregor Productions" on Twitter

Former MMA fighter Gina Carano was cheekily offered a role by Conor McGregor on Twitter before appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani in 2019. The Irishman stated that he had the perfect role for the fighter-turned-actress at "McGregor Productions."

The actress had been a difficult guest for Helwani to try and get on to his show, but the two eventually spoke in November 2019. When Helwani announced the episode on Twitter, McGregor stated:

"Tell her McGregor Productions has the perfect role for her! Or if she wants, McGregor Promotions"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @arielhelwani

Or if she wants,

McGregor Promotions 🦁 @ginacarano Tell her McGregor Productions has the perfect role for her!Or if she wants,McGregor Promotions 🦁 @arielhelwani @ginacarano Tell her McGregor Productions has the perfect role for her!Or if she wants, McGregor Promotions 🦁

This was seemingly not a serious comment, but it was certainly an unexpected 'offer' from McGregor.

Prior to her acting career, Carano had an impressive MMA career and is seen as one of the pioneers of women's MMA. The 40-year-old retired with a 7-1 record, only losing to Cris Cyborg in 2009. She would later move on to acting and has featured in some major productions.

Watch Carano on The MMA Hour here:

Gina Carano has played roles in Haywire, Fast & Furious 6, Deadpool and most recently The Mandalorian. The 40-year-old would later be cut from The Mandalorian by Disney after several controversial posts were discovered on her social media accounts.

Since the incident, Carano has yet to feature in a major film or television show but has appeared in some smaller projects.

When did Gina Carano make her professional MMA debut?

Gina Carano made her professional MMA debut in 2006, when she faced Leiticia Pestova in World Extreme Fighting.

Carano won her first bout and went on to win her next six fights before eventually losing to Cris Cyborg in Strikeforce. The defeat would be the last time fans saw the actress compete in MMA.

Watch the Cyborg vs. Carano highlights here:

Carano mainly competed in EliteXC, fighting four times in the organization in 2007–08. The 40-year-old beat Julie Kedzie, Tonya Evinger, Kaitlin Young and Kelly Kobold in consecutive fights in the organization.

The actress' professional MMA career only lasted around three years, but she can look back on a successful time in the world of combat sports. Carano now solely focuses on acting and recently featured in Terror on the Prairie alongside fellow MMA fighter Donald Cerrone.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far