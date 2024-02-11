Gina Carano showered with support by Cris Cyborg and MMA world on anniversary of historic women's fight amid Disney lawsuit - "You are legendary"

Feb. 10 marked the 17th anniversary of the Gina Carano vs. Julie Kedzie fight, the first women's MMA bout to air on live television.

Carano uploaded a post on social media speaking about the fight. In the caption of the post, the 41-year-old how the fight marked a 'ground-breaking' moment in the sport of mixed martial arts. 'Conviction' added that her fight against Cris Cyborg would not have been possible without her clash against Kedzie.

"On Feb 10, 2007 I fought and won against Julie Kedzie on Showtime making it a ground breaking moment for women in the mixed martial arts. This is a fight I believe will go down in history as the fight that changed the game for female mma fighters, yes the Cyborg fight was groundbreaking as well but that wouldn’t have happened without this fight."

Former UFC champion Cyborg expressed support for Carano in the comments section of the post. She said:

"You are legendary in so many ways."

MMA fighter Tara LaRosa also responded to the post, sharing how Carano played a crucial role in making the women's MMA fights for five rounds instead of three:

"I’ll never forget our conversation about 5 minute rounds, which I and several others were fighting for, when a few promoters were trying to short change the women, only allowing them to fight 3 minute rounds. You helped us win that battle, and 5 minute rounds became the norm."

One MMA fan mentioned the 41-year-old's recent lawsuit against Disney and hoped for the former fighter to emerge victorious in the case:

"I hope you win your case against Disney. What they did to you was garbage."

Another individual showered praise on her, calling her a 'legend':

"Love this. You are an absolute legend."

