I didn't deserve to be smeared by the Hollywood press - Gina Carano wants Disney to be held accountable for perpetuating "awful bullying" in the name of inclusivity 

Former MMA fighter-turned-actor Gina Carano has called for Disney to be accountable and take responsibility after her issues with the company.

Carano, a former major recurring character on Disney Plus' The Mandalorian, was fired from the show and future Disney projects after a series of controversial posts from the 40-year-old made headlines.

Gina Carano



“I think if there’s any time to stand up for something, it’s when you feel like your country’s in massive danger of losing our constitutional rights.”

"I think if there's any time to stand up for something, it's when you feel like your country's in massive danger of losing our constitutional rights."

In 2020, Carano criticized the Black Lives Movement after arguing with activists for the group online. Following the incident, the retired fighter was accused of transphobia after making a joke towards gendered pronouns. Instead of opting for 'she/her' in her Twitter profile, the actor added 'beep/bop/boop' which led to the trending of the hasthtag #FireGinaCarano.

The final straw for Disney was an Instagram story Carano shared in 2021. The post depicted an image of Jewish people running from the Nazis during the Second World War. Carano was accused of comparing American politics to Jews in Nazi Germany. Disney cut ties with the actor that same year.

Gina Carano's previously deleted Instagram story

Gina Carano has regularly maintained that she felt Disney were continually looking for a way to fire her. In a recent interview with Fox News, Carano stated that she didn't believe her actions warranted a dismissal from Disney or the 'cancel culture' backlash that has followed her since:

"In my case, I don't think that anything I did deserved cancel culture. I don't think that it deserved being smeared by the Hollywood press. But I understand now how that machine works. I understand how awful the media has been in perpetuating this awful bullying and lies. They can just rain that down on you and not have any of it be true. I feel like this was a genuine case of cancel culture for not toeing the narrative line."

Joe Rogan uses the cancellation of Gina Carano as a criticizm of "woke media"

Never one to shy away from controversial topics, Joe Rogan gave his thoughts on 'cancel culture' and used the treatment of Gina Carano as an example.

Joe Rogan discussed Carano's firing from Disney after her World War II posts.

The JRE host admitted that although the actress got it wrong by comparing politics to the Holocaust, he could understand the point she was trying to make:

"She [Carano] got fired from The Mandalorian for, I mean essentially she was just talking about how there's a tendency in human beings to think of other people who think differently to you as being 'others'. They're not us, they're others but she then equated it to the Holocaust. As soon as you do that people are like 'Oh boy, don't f*****g do that.' Then they fired her. But I don't think what she actually said was outrageous or awful."

Carano has been vocal on social media about her desire to appear on Rogan's podcast

Carano has been vocal on social media about her desire to appear on Rogan's podcast and tell her side of the story. While she hasn't appeared yet, it will likely create further headlines for the controversial actor if she does.

