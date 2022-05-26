When Joe Rogan cited Gina Carano's sacking from 'The Mandalorian' to criticize "woke" media

Joe Rogan has continued his stance against cancel culture, and this time he took aim at the media industry. Rogan used Disney's sacking of Gina Carano from The Mandalorian as an example of the problems with "woke" media. Carano was fired by Disney and the United Talent Agency in February 2021.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcaster talked about the actor and how she was given the boot by Disney for a series of controversial messages on her social media. Carano criticized American politics but used historical images of the Holocaust. Rogan said:

"She [Carano] got fired from The Mandalorian for, I mean essentially she was just talking about how there's a tendencey in human beings to think of other people who think differently to you as being 'others'. They're not us, they're others but she then equated it to the Holocaust. As soon as you do that people are like 'Oh boy, don't f*****g do that.' Then they fired her. But I don't think what she actually said was outrageous or awful."

Joe Rogan defends Woke infused content is not popular, but it keeps getting pumped out whether we like it or not.Joe Rogan defends @ginacarano and gives props to the upcoming non-Woke @realDailyWire projects. Woke infused content is not popular, but it keeps getting pumped out whether we like it or not.Joe Rogan defends @ginacarano and gives props to the upcoming non-Woke @realDailyWire projects. https://t.co/iEkQfJEPt1

Joe Rogan then explained how he interpreted what the actor had shared in the now-deleted social media posts:

"I think she was just trying to say that the political divide in this country separates people and it's so polarizing. It's unhealthy. Unfortunately, she compared it to the Holocaust so Disney fired her."

Rogan also praised the work of The Daily Wire news organization. The podcast host commended the news outlet for trying to produce strictly right-wing content without the "noise" from the left.

Listen to the episode of The JRE where Rogan discusses Gina Carano:

Gina Carano eager to appear on Joe Rogan's podcast to talk about 'The Mandalorian' sacking

The actor in question, Gina Carano, seemed to confirm that she would be appearing on a future episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. The former UFC star, who responded to a viral clip from Rogan discussing her firing from Disney, has said there is a lot more to the story. Gina Carano wrote on Twitter:

"There's a lot more to this story and I'm so looking forward to coming on and talking about it."

According to reports and Carano herself, Lucasfilm and Disney had wanted to fire her for some time. Her then-controversial posts gave them the reason they were allegedly looking for.

