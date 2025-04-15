"Give them that American energy" - Former strawweight MMA champ Jarred Brooks clamors for a match at ONE 173: Denver

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks hopes to compete on home soil as ONE Championship prepares to bring their best athletes to the United States for ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 2. The event will take place inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Taking to Instagram, the world's largest martial arts promotion gave fans an opportunity to voice their opinions on which names should compete in ONE's third live event in the United States.
Check out the post below:
'The Monkey God' staked his claim for a spot on the card in the comments section, writing:
"Let's go I'm down I need to fight and give them that American energy!!"
Fans last saw the top-ranked strawweight MMA competitor this past February in his much-anticipated trilogy and unification bout with Filipino rival Joshua Pacio over the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world championship at ONE 171: Qatar.
Brooks, entering the fight as the interim strawweight MMA king, attempted to submit 'The Passion' multiple times in the opening round. However, he was unable to do so, and Pacio exploited his stamina advantage in round two to regain the undisputed 125-pound MMA crown via TKO.
Tickets for ONE 173 are available via Ticketmaster.
Jarred Brooks promises to learn from Joshua Pacio defeat
Before his trilogy fight with Joshua Pacio, Jarred Brooks had never been defeated by knockout or submission when competing under MMA rules in ONE.
The Mash Fight Team product reflected on his defeat in an Instagram post, vowing to be even better when he returns to the circle. He wrote:
"I will be back I will stay strong I will learn. Forces were against me these past few months, s#@t I was even. Olympus is a task, I'm willing to climb. Watch me. 1 fight away and we are back in title contention again."