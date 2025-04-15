"Give them that American energy" - Former strawweight MMA champ Jarred Brooks clamors for a match at ONE 173: Denver

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks hopes to compete on home soil as ONE Championship prepares to bring their best athletes to the United States for ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 2. The event will take place inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Ad

Taking to Instagram, the world's largest martial arts promotion gave fans an opportunity to voice their opinions on which names should compete in ONE's third live event in the United States.

Check out the post below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Monkey God' staked his claim for a spot on the card in the comments section, writing:

"Let's go I'm down I need to fight and give them that American energy!!"

Screenshot of comment. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Fans last saw the top-ranked strawweight MMA competitor this past February in his much-anticipated trilogy and unification bout with Filipino rival Joshua Pacio over the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world championship at ONE 171: Qatar.

Ad

Brooks, entering the fight as the interim strawweight MMA king, attempted to submit 'The Passion' multiple times in the opening round. However, he was unable to do so, and Pacio exploited his stamina advantage in round two to regain the undisputed 125-pound MMA crown via TKO.

Tickets for ONE 173 are available via Ticketmaster.

Jarred Brooks promises to learn from Joshua Pacio defeat

Before his trilogy fight with Joshua Pacio, Jarred Brooks had never been defeated by knockout or submission when competing under MMA rules in ONE.

Ad

The Mash Fight Team product reflected on his defeat in an Instagram post, vowing to be even better when he returns to the circle. He wrote:

"I will be back I will stay strong I will learn. Forces were against me these past few months, s#@t I was even. Olympus is a task, I'm willing to climb. Watch me. 1 fight away and we are back in title contention again."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.