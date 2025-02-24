“I will learn” - Jarred Brooks vows to return a better fighter after losing to Joshua Pacio in world title unification bout at ONE 171

Jarred Brooks has yet to pinpoint what went wrong in his trilogy match against Joshua Pacio, but he vowed to return a better fighter after his stunning loss to his archrival.

The American superstar lost via second-round stoppage to Pacio in their unification match for the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world title in the main event of ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 at Lusail Sports Arena.

Posting his thoughts on Instagram, Brooks said he's determined to work his way back up to world title contention and reclaim the ONE strawweight MMA world title.

Jarred Brooks wrote:

"I will be back I will stay strong I will learn. Forces were against me these past few months, s#@t I was even. Olympus is a task, I’m willing to climb. Watch me. 1 fight away and we are back in title contention again."

Brooks, who came to Qatar holding the ONE interim strawweight MMA world title was a house on fire in the opening round of his world title unification match against Pacio.

'The Monkey God' countered Pacio's roundhouse kick to bring the fight to the ground, attempting multiple submission attempts against the Filipino superstar. Brooks had a couple of tight guillotine chokes that had Pacio in trouble, and he carried massive momentum heading into the second.

Things, however, turned completely sideways when the second round started. After attempting a wayward roundhouse kick, Brooks got countered and Pacio grabbed top control early in the round.

Pacio then began to pummel Brooks with unrelenting ground-and-pound, forcing the referee to call for a stop to the contest 4:22 into the second round.

Jarred Brooks admits something went awry in his world title unification match against Joshua Pacio

Jarred Brooks has always been confident before and during fights but admitted that things turned sour when he entered his world title unification match against Joshua Pacio.

The former ONE strawweight MMA world champion posted on Instagram that he'll find out what happened to him as soon as possible.

"Idk what’s wrong with me but I’m going to figure it out. I truly appreciate the support, I will not give up on myself and my family in whatever I do, I’m going to take time off and get back to being a father. This is my championship belt right here. I appreciate the opportunity @onechampionship and congratulations @joshuapacio you were the hammer tonight. I need to go back to the drawing board and figure myself out. I’m disappointed in how this turned out but nothing hits harder than life," posted Jarred Brooks.

