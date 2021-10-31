"Give me Brock Lesnar, I don't care" - Dana White reveals what Khamzat Chimaev told him while slamming Li Jingliang at UFC 267

At UFC 267, Khamzat Chimaev put on his most impressive performance in a UFC octagon to date.

'Borz' picked up Li Jingliang and carried him across the octagon. He then slammed 'The Leech' down and locked in a rear-naked choke submission for the win.

As he carried Jingliang across the octagon, the commentary team noted that Chimaev was talking to UFC president Dana White, who was sitting octagon side. Combat sports journalist Kevin Iole has since revealed what 'Borz' told White.

Iole posted the following to his Twitter account:

"Dana White just told me that when Khamzat brought Li over to him, he was saying, Who's next? I'll fight anyone. Give me Brock Lesnar, I don't care. #UFC267."

What is next for Khamzat Chimaev?

Whilst Khamzat Chimaev told Dana White that he would be willing to fight Brock Lesnar, he'll have to settle for a top-10 welterweight in his next outing. It might not be 'The Beast Incarnate', but it's a big step towards title contention for the Chechen-born Swede.

A matchup with Michael Chiesa might offer Chimaev the opportunity to test himself against a truly elite grappler.

Alternatively, if he wishes to face off against a high-caliber striker, there are a number of options in the division. Chief among them are Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson and Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal.

Whilst 'Gamebred' is set to face Leon Edwards at UFC 269 in December, Thompson hasn't fought since a loss to Gilbert Burns and is currently without an opponent.

'Durinho' and Vicente Luque could also be options. They are both seeking a title shot, but are likely behind Edwards in the pecking order, especially if 'Rocky' extends his unbeaten streak to 11 in December.

Speaking of Edwards, Khamzat Chimaev was previously scheduled to fight the Englishman last December and earlier this year. Maybe it is time to rebook that matchup for 2022...

