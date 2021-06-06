"Give them double bonuses" - UFC fighters react to the barnburner contest between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Miguel Baeza

Santiago Ponzinibbio and Miguel Baeza stole the show at UFC Vegas 28 by delivering a 'Fight of the Year' contender.

Many MMA fighters took to Twitter to praise the fighters for this instant classic of a fight.

Thiago Santos congratulated the Argentinian fighter on his win:

What fight, congratulations @SPonzinibbioMMA you are a warrior — Thiago Marreta (@TMarretaMMA) June 6, 2021

Belal Muhammad and current UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski praised Ponzinibbio's comeback against Baeza after losing the first round of the fight:

What a comeback santiago wasn’t giving up tonight he was ready to die — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 6, 2021

What a way to come back!!👏 #UFCVegas28 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 6, 2021

Jimi Manuwa demanded that both fighters get double bonuses for their brutal showdown:

Give them double bonuses #UFCVegas28 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) June 6, 2021

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson said the other fighters on the card should drop the idea of winning the 'Fight of the Night' bonus at it looked doubtful that any fight on the card would top Ponzinibbio vs. Baeza.

Fighters sitting in the back in fight of the night considerations like “yesh y’all got it” 😂 Ponzinbbio & Baeza went after it tonight wheewwwwww 🔥🔥🔥 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 6, 2021

UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa took to Twitter to hail the third round of the barnburner as the 'Round of the Year'.

That could very well have been round of the year. Amazing fight @SPonzinibbioMMA and @Thunder92Baeza 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#UFCVegas28 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) June 6, 2021

Santiago Ponzinibbio beats Miguel Baeza at UFC Vegas 28

Santiago Ponzinibbio defeated Miguel Baeza in what was not only the 'Fight of the Night' but also a solid contender for 'Fight of the Year'.

Baeza got the better of the Argentinian fighter in the first round as 'Caramel Thunder' constantly attacked Ponzinibbio's legs. But in the second round, 'Gente Boa' made a comeback and turned the fight into an all-out war.

In the third round, both fighters threw caution to the wind and started throwing heavy shots at each other. But neither of them was willing to go down tonight.

Eventually, Ponzinibbio won the fight via unanimous decision as the three judges scored the contest at 29-28.

With the win, the 34-year-old fighter has made a strong statement that he still has a lot left in the tank and could also be a potential title challenger in the future.

Edited by Avinash Tewari