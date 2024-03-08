“Give em hell Jackie!” - Fans get hyped for Filipino-American star Jackie Buntan’s return against Martine Michieletto in Bangkok

Fans voiced their support for Jackie Buntan ahead of her latest fight at ONE Fight Night 20.

On Friday, March, ONE Championship will host an all-female event on International Women’s Day. ONE Fight Night 20 will feature two world title fights, as Janet Todd (kickboxing) and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues (Muay Thai) look to retain their respective atomweight thrones.

Earlier in the night, Jackie Buntan returns to action after establishing a two-fight win streak. To continue building momentum, the American strawweight Muay Thai fighter must get through Martine Michieletto on International Women’s Day.

Buntan recently shared an Instagram post featuring her ONE Championship highlights. The social media post was captioned:

“Fight week has begun ✨ Tune in this Friday @ 5pm on @primevideo to catch a historic all women’s card on international women’s day 🔥”

Fans took to the Instagram comment section to praise Buntan, including the following people saying:

“Comeback SZN🔥 =STRAP SZN🏆”

“Good skill! We’ll be rooting for you back home!”

“Give em hell Jackie🔥🔥”

Instagram comments

ONE Fight Night 20 goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch Buntan's Instagram compilation post below:

Who has beaten Jackie Buntan under the ONE Championship banner?

Jackie Buntan started her ONE Championship tenure with wins against Wondergirl, Ekaterina Vandaryeva, and Daniela Lopez. In April 2022, Buntan faced teenage sensation Smilla Sundell for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title, with Sundell emerging victorious by unanimous decision.

Since then, Buntan has bounced back with wins against Amber Kitchen (unanimous decision) and Diandra Martin (first-round knockout). The 26-year-old American looks to secure a rematch against Sundell by securing a win at ONE Fight Night 20 after she pulled out of a fight against ‘The Hurricane.'

Check out the entire ONE Fight Night 20 bout sheet below: