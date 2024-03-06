Jackie Buntan can’t predict how she will beat Martine Michieletto: “I leave it up to fate”

Jackie Buntan wouldn’t mind a quick night out or a three-round scrap at ONE Fight Night 20 this Friday, March 8, as long as she leaves the Thai capital with her hand raised.

The former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger squares off against Martine Michieletto inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in what will be her seventh fight under the ONE banner.

Despite picking up a first-round finish over Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10 in May last year, the Boxing Works representative won’t be too fixated on gaining a quick highlight-reel finish against the Italian striking dynamo.

Jackie Buntan told Sportskeeda MMA that she’s happy to see how the fight unfolds, even if it reaches the final bell:

“I mean, I expect to come out on top, that's for sure. How it happens, I leave it up to fate. I am not one for predictions. But I'm confident in my skill set, my ability.”

Watch the full interview here:

Although five of her contests on the global stage have reached the time limit, the American athlete has always entertained the fans, even in her world title loss to Smilla Sundell at ONE 156 in April 2022.

Her grit and determination to participate in barnburner contests have seen her come out on top against Daniela Lopez, Ekaterina Vandaryeva, Nat Jaroonsak, and Amber Kitchen.

As such, she’s open to another full-on war when she takes on Michieletto in a 130-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest this Friday at ONE Fight Night 20.

The entire card will be free to watch for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Relive Jackie Buntan’s epic finish of Diandra Martin

Though Jackie Buntan has built a reputation as someone who shines the best deep into a fight, the American striking specialist is certainly not short of firepower to get the job done inside the distance.

In her last fight under the ONE banner, the Boxing Works star saw off Diandra Martin inside the opening round of their tie on the promotion’s on-ground debut in the United States.

Jackie Buntan’s forward pressure forced the Australian striker into reverse gear, and she made the most of the opportunity with a smacking left hook to further stun her foe.

With Martin visibly feeling the effects of the shot, Buntan zeroed in with a left hook to the body and an overhand right to seal the deal at 2:34 of the match.