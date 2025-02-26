“Give everything I have” - Eduard Folayang eager to show the strides he made in BJJ against legendary grappler Shinya Aoki

Former two-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion and Lions Nation MMA co-founder 'Landslide' Eduard Folayang of the Philippines is getting ready to step into the Circle for the fourth and perhaps final time against Japanese MMA legend 'Tobikan Judan' Shinya Aoki.

The two are scheduled to meet at ONE 172 in Saitama next month, and 'Landslide' can't wait to show his rival-turned-close-friend how much he has improved since their last meeting.

Speaking to the YouTube channel The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Folayang says he plans on giving it his all in what is likely the final meeting between the two.

'Landslide' said:

"I think what I can show is all the experience I’ve had in the past as well as new learnings from our new BJJ coach, Professor Gibran. Of course, the knowledge from the places I’ve been to and the things I’ve watched. Overall, I’m looking to give everything I have for this fight under a new banner."

Folayang and Aoki have met three times in the Circle before, with the Filipino winning once, while the Japanese star owns two victories.

Since then, the two have become close friends, with Aoki even visiting Folayang in the mountains of Baguio City in the Philippines a few years ago.

Now, the two are ready to face off once again in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Eduard Folayang and Shinya Aoki do battle at ONE 172 in Saitama

Former lightweight MMA world champions 'Landslide' Eduard Folayang and 'Tobikan Judan' Shinya Aoki are set to clash for the last time when the two meet in the Circle next month.

The two lock horns at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship's official website or head to watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch from their location.

