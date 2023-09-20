“Give the fans a true fight” – Rodtang says brotherhood with Superlek won’t affect world title showdown

Rodtang Jitmuangnon will face an opponent that he wasn’t too keen on facing in the past in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34.

Having been scheduled to face Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Fight Night 8, ‘The Iron Man’ pulled out of the contest at the eleventh hour due to an injury.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion went on to say that he would rather not face fellow Thai competitors if he doesn’t have to – a quote that has been twisted and manipulated by several parties since.

Unfortunately for the world champion, this match-up is a dream fight that fans have wanted to see for a long time and with ‘The Kicking Machine’ being willing to step up to the plate when called upon, there was no denying this match-up.

In the build-up to the fight, Rodtang has made it clear that though he would have rather faced someone else due to his close friendship with Superlek, he will deliver as always on fight night.

This Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ‘The Iron Man’ will put their relationship in the rear view mirror and go to war just like he does against any other opponent in ONE Championship.

During the card’s official virtual press conference, the defending champion spoke about his mindset going into this match-up:

“Even though we are really close in real life, on the stage, we are going to give the fans a true fight. But coming down from the stage, we will both be brothers.”

Watch the full press conference below:

ONE Friday Fights 34 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App this September 22.