"Give this man an Emmy," "Business on top. Party on the bottom"- Fans react to Dustin Poirier's hilarious new tax skit

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Apr 03, 2025 11:03 GMT
Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier recently caught the attention of fight fans, posting a skit on his Instagram handle in which he endorsed a tax consultation software called Turbo Tax.

'The Diamond' is coming off a loss to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. In the final round of their hard-fought battle, Poirier was submitted by the Dagestani fighter via a D'Arce choke, ending the American's championship aspirations.

Poirier has made it clear that he's targeting a retirement fight this summer but appears to have a future in acting, as evidenced by his recent Instagram post.

Check out the post below:

Several fight fans and netizens came across Poirier's reel and quickly shared their reactions, with one user highlighting his acting skills.

"Give this man an emmy"

Interestingly, another user commented on the American fighter's recent activities involving endorsements. The netizen said:

"business on top. party on the bottom"

Others commented:

"GOAT🔥🔥💎"
"I love you dustin poirier"
"Dana needs to stop playing and announce my goats retirement fight 💔"
Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Dustin Poirier&#039;s latest Instagram reel. [Screenshots Courtesy: @dustinpoirier on Instagram]
Fan reactions to Dustin Poirier's latest Instagram reel. [Screenshots Courtesy: @dustinpoirier on Instagram]

Justin Gaethje discusses potential trilogy clash against Dustin Poirier

Following his defeat to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302, Dustin Poirier has called for one last fight in the world's premier MMA promotion. Several top UFC fighters have expressed their desire to face 'The Diamond' in his retirement fight, and the promotional veteran has reiterated that he's only willing to take on a fellow legend.

Notably, however, Justin Gaethje is one fighter who wants no part in Poirier's final UFC outing. After his win over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313, 'The Highlight' stated that he isn't interested in fighting his compatriot for a third time, having already shared the cage twice. Gaethje said:

"No, I've stated many times that I don't think either one of our families deserve that. We're 1-1, I'm okay with it. If he's okay with it, then no. I don't think that's... I think we're contenders if we beat other people. If I beat him, I don't think either one of us would be considered a contender.
Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below (19:06):

youtube-cover

