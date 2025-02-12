“Give me one of them” - Jeremy Miado hoping for top 5 opponent next after successful flyweight debut

Jeremy Miado called for a top-five opponent in the ONE flyweight MMA division.

On Feb. 7, Miado started a new chapter in his fighting career by moving up from the ONE strawweight MMA division to flyweight.

Miado's first test in his new weight class was against Gilbert Nakatani at ONE Fight Night 28. Nakatani lost his promotional debut against Yuya Wakamatsu but earned respect for his durability and entertaining fighting style.

Miado showcased an impressive performance in his flyweight debut, defeating Nakatani by unanimous decision.

Shortly after his win, Miado participated in a post-fight interview backstage with Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post. He had this to say about wanting a top-five flyweight opponent in his next fight:

"Sure. Just give me more weeks, or even months for camp, and I’ll finish everyone there. Just give me time... Top four, top five, give me one of them."

ONE Fight Night 28 went down inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The replay of the Feb. 7 event, including Miado's win against Nakatani, can be seen for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In the main event, Prajanchai successfully defended his strawweight Muay Thai world title against Ellis Badr Barboza. The Thai superstar won by a fourth-round doctor's stoppage and earned a $100,000 performance bonus.

Watch Jeremy Miado's entire interview with Nick Atkin below:

Jeremy Miado joins a ONE flyweight MMA division featuring a vacant world title

The ONE flyweight MMA division started a new chapter last year when Demetrious Johnson vacated the world title and officially announced his retirement.

On March 23, Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu will meet in the ONE 172 co-main event with the vacant flyweight MMA strap on the line.

Moraes and Wakamatsu have fought once before in ONE, with the former emerging victorious by third-round submission in March 2022.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Miado looks to secure a title shot with another win or two in the flyweight division.

Miado has several options for his next opponent, including number five-ranked Hu Yong, number four-ranked Reece McLaren, and number three-ranked Danny Kingad.

