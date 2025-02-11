“I feel my power in there” - Jeremy Miado says he’s staying at flyweight after ending skid vs. Gilbert Nakatani

Longtime strawweight campaigner Jeremy Miado is inclined to stay at flyweight at this point after ending a four-fight skid last week.

'The Jaguar' made a successful debut at the 135-pound division, defeating American Gilbert Nakatani by unanimous decision in their featured flyweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Feb. 8 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It effectively ended a four-fight losing skid at strawweight for him in ONE Championship, which stretched for a year and a half.

Speaking to combat sports journalist Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post, Miado shared his thoughts on his flyweight debut, saying:

"I feel very happy. I think this is a good division for me. This was my debut in the flyweight division, so I feel good. I feel my power in there, so yeah, let’s stay in this division."

Watch the interview below:

Jeremy Miado made his promotional debut in April 2017 and at one point had a string of four straight victories that put him on the cusp of barging into the top five rankings in the strawweight division.

In the same push he wants to make in the stacked flyweight MMA lane.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 28 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Jeremy Miado says now is the right time to make the switch to flyweight

Filipino fighter Jeremy Miado said it was time to make the switch to flyweight after the struggles he had competing in strawweight of late.

He shared this in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA ahead of his debut at the 135-pound weight division last week at ONE Fight Night 28, citing his struggles in grappling and making weight as among the reasons for switching lanes.

Miado said:

"I think I struggled most on the ground game over the last few fights. Making weight has also been a struggle for me."

Now at flyweight, Jeremy Miado has to contend with a solid bunch of fighters, including former world champion Adriano Moraes as well contenders Yuya Wakamatsu, Danny Kingad, Reece McLaren and Hu Yong.

