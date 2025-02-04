“I’m always good to go” - Filipino slugger Jeremy Miado says he’s ready for anyone ONE Championship puts him against

Jeremy Miado is always ready for a scrap.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the Filipino spitfire said he's never one to pick his opponents and would gladly face off against anyone ONE Championship puts in front of him.

That opponent turned out to be American rising star Gilbert Nakatani.

Miado will move up a weight class and face off against the versatile Nakatani in a flyweight MMA contest at ONE Fight Night 28 this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The knockout machine said he just needed enough time to prepare, and he'd sign the paperwork without any hesitation.

Jeremy Miado, who previously fought at strawweight, said:

"Anytime, anywhere, and anyone ONE wants me to fight, I’m always good to go. Just give me enough time to prepare and I’ll put on a show for everyone."

Miado is a natural striker with some of the most electrifying knockouts in ONE Championship over the past couple of years.

'The Jaguar' has six wins in the promotion, with all six of his wins coming via devastating knockout.

The 32-year-old tallied knockout wins over Thai legend Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke, Pang Xue Wen, Miao Li Tao, twice, Lito Adiwang, and Danial Williams.

Miado will now face off against a fighter with a varied style in Nakatani.

The American fighter is the quintessential mixed martial artist who balances out his grappling and striking.

Nakatani has eight wins in his professional career, with four victories coming via knockout, two via submission, and two via decision.

Miado and Nakatani's chess match and the entire ONE Fight Night 28 card are available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Jeremy Miado banks on his aggression to disrupt Gilbert Nakatani's flow at ONE Fight Night 28

Gilbert Nakatani may have fallen short in his ONE Championship debut, but his display against world title contender Yuya Wakamatsu certainly made some waves in the flyweight MMA division.

Jeremy Miado, though, believes he has one key advantage over Nakatani.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Miado said he'll use his speed to swarm and impede Nakatani in their Bangkok showdown on Friday:

"I think I’m a lot faster than Gilbert, so I think that would be his weakness against me."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.