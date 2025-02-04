Jeremy Miado using lessons from Hiroba Minowa loss heading into ONE Fight Night 28: "We're doing better preparations"

Although he is currently on a three-fight skid, Filipino MMA standout Jeremy Miado is still optimistic about his chances for his scheduled match with Gilbert Nakatani on Feb. 7 as part of the thrilling ONE Fight Night 28 card in front of the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Miado is coming off a razor-thin loss at the hands of Japanese contender Hiroba Minowa last July at ONE Fight Night 23, and this has given him the silver lining to work on the small but important details he can improve in his MMA skill set.

'The Jaguar' was interviewed by Sportskeeda MMA recently, and he explained:

"When I lost to Hiroba Minowa, I felt like it was just a matter of small details that I missed out on. So right now, we're fixing those small things and we're doing better preparations."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Jeremy Miado wants to gauge his capability in a heavier division

The Marrok Force representative is also looking forward to making his debut in the flyweight division, and he looks to gauge his body in the 135-pound weight class.

Jeremy Miado also pointed out the positive effects of competing in the new division, particularly the less recovery time from managing his pre-fight weight and the benefit of having a stronger body.

The 32-year-old veteran explained this during the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, as he stated:

"I'm trying to move up to the flyweight division to see if my body is more comfortable here. I hope that in this weight class, I can recover much quicker with not much setbacks in making the weight limit. Maybe my body would be stronger here."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 7, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.