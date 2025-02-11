“I feel strong in this division” - Jeremy Miado feels rejuvenated after snapping losing streak in flyweight debut 

It looks like Jeremy Miado found a new home in the flyweight MMA division.

'The Jaguar' initially made quite a splash in the promotion's 125-pound MMA ranks, using his crisp striking to score massive wins over the likes of Lito Adiwang and Danial Williams, among others.

However, things looked grim for the 32-year-old slugger after suffering a career-worst four-fight losing streak.

With his back against the wall, Miado knew changes had to be made. The Flipino firecracker opted to move up a weight class to start fresh.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

By the looks of it, he made the right choice as Miado looked rejuvenated against Gilbert Nakatani at ONE Fight Night 28 last Friday.

No longer drained by making the cut to 125 pounds, Jeremy Miado fought to his full potential and was able to snap his ugly skid with a hard-fought unanimous decision victory.

'The Jaguar' told Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post shortly after returning to the win column:

"I feel good, I feel strong in this division. And my coaches as well. Even if my previous fights were not good, they still trusted my skills and talent."

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 28 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America

Jeremy Miado thanks his coaches for not giving up on him

Jeremy Miado kept faith that things would turn around after enduring such a rough stretch.

'The Jaguar' is grateful that his support system also believed in him, particularly his coaches and training partners at Alpha Fitness and P'Chai Muay Thai & MMA.

After getting back on the right track in his new division, Miado made sure to credit everyone who made it possible. He continued:

"Yeah, it’s mainly because I feel my strength. Then my coaches, Coach Colt, and Coach Sam, they’ve always trusted me. We did more drills in wrestling, that’s why I moved to Phuket. I needed their help to improve my wrestling and to focus and make my striking sharper. So I’m very thankful to my team for their support and trusting me."

Watch the full interview:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.