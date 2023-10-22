"Give his swollen testicles a nice look" - Victor Henry's team wages Twitter war after Javid Basharat's "he quit" comment

Victor Henry's team has clapped back at Javid Basharat's "he quit" comment on X (formerly Twitter).

The bantamweight bout between Victor Henry and Javid Basharat at UFC 294 came to an unfortunate close after Basharat landed a leg kick on Henry's groin rendering him unable to continue. The fight was declared a no-contest and the 36-year-old Californian was soon taken to the hospital after vomiting from severe nausea backstage.

Expand Tweet

Giving an update about the same, former UFC fighter and Henry's cornerman Josh Barnett took to X to reveal that his fighter has undergone tests. While Basharat was initially sorry for the incident, it looks like he has changed his mind upon watching the replays.

Javid Basharat responded to Barnett's post by claiming that Victor Henry quit. He said:

"Honestly I respect you and you’re a legend of the sport but you, me and Victor Henry knew that he quit. There was no way any contact was made I remember even when I threw the kick it was clean but I gave him benefit of the doubt. after re watching it It was clearly a legal blow!"

The comments made by Javid Basharat certainly did not sit well with Barnett, who blasted Basharat and urged him to work on his accuracy:

"Wow. Just wow. Go rewatch it. Go listen to the sound of your foot blasting his cup. You hit it from underneath and railroaded his cup into his groin. No way eh? Then maybe you should give his swollen testicles a nice look and then go tell the doctors who did the ultrasound how wrong they are. BTW, you low blowed him 3x in that fight. Work on your accuracy."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Javid Basharat wants to appeal the no-contest against Victor Henry

A lot has been said about the controversial ending to the Basharat vs. Henry bout at UFC 294. While many believe a no-contest was a fair outcome, the 28-year-old Afghan-born fighter does not agree with the sentiment. So much so that he has decided to appeal the decision.

Speaking of it in an Instagram post, Javid Basharat said:

"I had my timing I was speaking to him the whole time in there and we both knew I was gonna finish him in that round 2 . I made the veteran quit. I am the boogeyman of this division. I will be appealing this ASAP !"