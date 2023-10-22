Victor Henry update: UFC 294 fighter in hospital with "b*lls the size of a Satsuma" after controversial doctor's denial 

Victor Henry's bout against Javid Basharat at UFC 294 came to a controversial close as Henry was unable to continue after being hit in the groin.

In the second round, Basharat threw an inside leg kick that grazed Henry's groin. The pain left Henry sprawled on the canvas. After receiving a brief recovery period, the ringside doctor seemed to be in complete denial of the low blow.

However, after watching the replay, it was evident that Henry had suffered an illegal blow. The 36-year-old was unable to continue and the fight was declared a no-contest. Upon being taken backstage, the condition of 'La Mangosta' didn't improve and he was taken to the hospital after vomiting from severe nausea.

Victor Henry's cornerman and former UFC fighter Josh Barnett took to X to give an update on the Californian's condition. While claiming that they were in the hospital for tests, Barnett said:

"We're in the hospital right now to get an ultrasound and some exams. His b*lls are swollen to like the size of a Satsuma."

Javid Basharat reacts to his fight against Victor Henry at UFC 294

Despite offering his apologies inside the octagon for the unintentional low blow to Victor Henry, Javid Basharat seems to have changed his mind.

Basharat took to Instagram to assert that upon watching the replay a number of times, he considers the bout a TKO victory in his favor:

"15-0 Alhamdulillah for everything. I won by TKO today 100% I tried to give the benefit of the doubt but I know what I felt in there and watching it over 1000 times there was no way that was low!"

Javid Basharat also expressed his intention to file an official appeal against the decision:

"I had my timing I was speaking to him the whole time in there and we both knew I was gonna finish him in that round 2 . I made the veteran quit. I am the boogeyman of this division. I will be appealing this ASAP !"

Take a look at his post below: