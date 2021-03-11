'Give it up, coach, we've all seen your cards' - Jon Jones shuts down talk of Israel Adesanya fighting at heavyweight

Jon Jones has dismissed the chances of Israel Adesanya fighting in the UFC Heavyweight division.

The longest-reigning UFC Light Heavyweight champion recently decided to move up and compete in the heaviest weight class in the promotion.

Not long after 'Bones' vacated the 205 lbs belt, Adesanya, who is the current middleweight champion, announced he would give a shot at the Light Heavyweight title.

However, things did not work the way he planned, as The Last Stylebender suffered his first loss as a mixed martial artist against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259.

Ahead of the fight for the 205 lbs belt, Adesanya had hinted that he could, just like Jon Jones, move up to compete at heavyweight later in his career.

A super fight between the two was in the works for some time, with Adesanya suggesting the dream bout could happen by the end of 2021.

However, after the loss to Blachowicz, Bones seems to have lost interest in the clash with Adesanya.

"Yeah, never mind, that's not even worth my time," wrote Jon Jones during the UFC 259 main event.

What did Jon Jones say about Israel Adesanya fighting at heavyweight?

Eugene Bareman, Israel Adesanya's coach, believes that Jones will not reject the idea of fighting his pupil for good as he knows Adesanya is one of the most important names in the UFC.

"Jon Jones knows who the biggest star in the sport is at the moment and who can get him paid the most. That is why the fight won't fizzle out," Bareman told Submission Radio.

Jon Jones replied to Bareman on his Twitter account, reassuring that Adesanya would stand no chances of winning against much heavier fighters.

"Give it up, coach. We've all seen your cards. Your boy has almost no take down defense or offense off his back. Now you're just being a cloud trout. If you would honestly send him in there against a 260 lb wrestler after that last performance, you don't care about his well being," Jon Jones wrote.

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that Jon Jones' first fight at heavyweight will be for the division's belt. Bones hopes that the title will put an end to the 'greatest of all time' discussion.

Current Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic will defend his championship against Francis Ngannou in an upcoming title fight at UFC 261 on March 27.

White said Jon Jones would fight the winner of the UFC 261 for the belt in summer 2021.