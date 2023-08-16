"Give us a warning next time bro" - Conor McGregor chilling on his yacht in just Versace innerwear invites hilarious responses 

It turns out that Conor McGregor ruined the morning for quite a few people that came across his Twitter post on August 16! The Irishman has been chilling on his yacht for a while and has shared quite a few updates from his yachting adventures over the last few weeks.

In a now-deleted X (fka Twitter) post, the former UFC double champion uploaded a video of him soaking in sunlight on a bright sunny day. The video started with McGregor giving a close-up shot of his face. But the next part caused viewers of this video to cringe in their beds. As McGregor panned the camera down, it was revealed that he was wearing a single piece of innerwear:

The video drew hilarious reactions from those who did not expect to see a scantily clothed MacGregor focusing the camera on his crotch. Here are some of the responses that caught our attention:

"Give us a warning next time bro," @MMAThanos commented.

"Bro violated my timeline at 9:15 in the morning lmfao," @Kevin_badii commented.

Conor McGregor’s UFC return may come sooner than initially predicted

Conor McGregor lost two years of his fighting career to a brutal leg injury suffered in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. He has spent most of his time rehabbing and getting healthy for an eventual return to the octagon. During this time, the former 2-division UFC champion removed himself from the USADA testing pool to receive specific treatments.

The Irishman was announced as a head coach in season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter reality show. Traditionally, head coaches of TUF rival teams fight each other after the season ends. Conor McGregor’s beef with rival coach Michael Chandler was getting nastier throughout the season. This worked as a great marketing tool for the fight that was speculated to take place toward the end of 2023.

However, McGregor did not enter the USADA testing pool in time to make his fight happen in 2023. Additionally, he has been feuding with other fighters on social media, fading the prospects of the Michael Chandler fight. But things took an interesting turn as McGregor recently told TalkSPORT that he has a ‘three-fight plan’ to make a comeback:

“Chandler, I have to do it. I’ve just got to do that. I’m gonna grab him by the chest and smack him. That’s what I’ve got to do. Chandler next in December and then Gaethje, BMF, and then we’ll do the Nate trilogy,” Conor McGregor said.

The Irishman is looking to fight Michael Chandler in December 2023. But given his situation with USADA, it is not clear how things will work out.