When is Conor McGregor's next fight? Latest information from the Irishman adds weight to Michael Chandler's hints

Conor McGregor’s much-anticipated UFC return is going to come around sooner than initially imagined. The Irishman is the head coach at TUF 31 [The Ultimate Fighter] opposite Michael Chandler. Traditionally, the rival coaches fight each other after the season concludes.

McGregor vs Chandler was a perfect fit to headline the November PPV that takes place at the Mecca of Fighting, Madison Square Garden. However, fighters are expected to be a part of USADA [United States Anti-Doping Agency] for at least six months before their fight. McGregor failed to do that and fans’ hopes for his 2023 return sank with that.

Although McGregor’s manager put early 2024 as the realistic time frame for his next fight, the Irishman surprised everyone with the new information he shared with TalkSPORT. When asked about his return date, the former two-division UFC champion said:

“December”

Although Michael Chandler was initially thought to be his next opponent, McGregor has been flirting with the idea of fighting newly crowned BMF champion Justin Gaethje since his fantastic UFC 291 performance. When asked about his choice of opponent, ‘The Notorious’ responded:

“Chandler, I have to do it. I’ve just got to do that. I’m gonna grab him by the chest and smack him. That’s what I’ve got to do. Chandler next in December and then Gaethje, BMF, and then we’ll do the Nate trilogy.”

Conor McGregor’s statement adds weight to Michael Chandler’s July tweets where he proposed a showdown with ‘Notorious’ in December.

Michael Chandler responds to Conor McGregor’s statement

Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler has stated on several occasions that he is in the UFC for a ‘good time’ and not for a ‘long time’. At 36, Chandler has pursued exciting and fan-favorite fights since losing to Charles Oliveira at UFC 261. Conor McGregor made perfect sense for the American fighter for this exact reason.

Chandler took to Twitter and responded to Conor McGregor’s statement. Read his tweet below:

“December sounds perfect to me…” Michael Chandler tweeted.

McGregor’s situation with USADA, according to the information available in public, does not allow him to compete in 2023. However, the Irishman’s return is always a positive development for the sport from a commercial standpoint. The ‘Notorious’ has not competed professionally since July 2021. If he can make the walk to the octagon in 2023, it will be icing on the cake for the UFC which has had an amazing run in the year.