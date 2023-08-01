 "Snipe him dead in one single shot" - Conor McGregor warns Justin Gaethje of brutal consequences inside the octagon in Twitter feud

After Justin Gaethje's impressive victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291, Conor McGregor couldn't resist issuing a callout.

During the post-fight press conference of UFC 291, Gaethje didn't mince his words when expressing his thoughts about a potential fight with McGregor:

"I think he’s turned me down six times, and usually you have to lose to fight him, so I don’t know what’s going on… I fight MMA, I like to fight big fights, I like exciting things, so sounds pretty exciting to me."

He added:

"I'm not gonna fight someone on steroids. I’ve never taken steroids in my life, never will. Well, maybe when I retire, I might. I’ve never taken steroids, and I don’t wanna fight someone that is cheating.”

Check out Gaethje's comments below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/DMd7vwnYUy Justin Gaethje responds to Conor McGregor: “I’m not gonna fight someone on steroids”

The animosity between Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje shows no signs of easing anytime soon. McGregor sternly warned 'The Highlight' about the brutal consequences awaiting him inside the octagon:

"The guy is about as smart as two planks. He is a one shotter for me. I snipe him dead in one single shot. And easily."

Check out McGregor's tweet below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The guy is about as smart as two planks. He is a one shotter for me. I snipe him dead in one single shot. And easily. twitter.com/notori6us/stat…

While Conor McGregor has been persistent with his callouts, Gaethje seems to have his sights set on a more significant goal: competing for the UFC lightweight title. With his recent victory over Poirier, 'The Highlight' could potentially be next in line to face the Islam Makahchev vs. Charles Oliveira bout winner, set to headline UFC 294 on October 21, 2023.

Conor McGregor will return to the UFC at the end of this year, per latest speculation

The internet is abuzz with rumors surrounding Conor McGregor's potential comeback to the octagon. However, his return has been uncertain due to a complicated situation with the USADA.

'The Notorious' has been absent from the testing pool since 2021, and he recently missed a crucial deadline for submitting a sample, making a return this year highly improbable.

Despite the uncertainties, the Irishman has not refrained from teasing fans with hints of a comeback. In since-deleted tweets, he repeatedly alluded to a possible return by the end of the year. 'The Notorious' keeps the excitement alive by once again dropping hints at a December comeback against Michael Chandler.

A Dutch news agency called Main Event NL claimed to have confirmed from sources that Conor McGregor is planning to return in December. However, specific details regarding the exact date and opponent for the former UFC two-division champion are still in the works.

Check out the Instagram post below: