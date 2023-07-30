“We remember your likes” - Conor McGregor’s homophobic jibe at Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier’s bromance triggers MMA fans

Conor McGregor called out Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje after the UFC 291 headliners showed respect for each other during a post-fight interaction.

On Saturday night, Gaethje ended UFC 291 in spectacular fashion by knocking out Poirier with a head kick. Once the event was over, the lightweight superstars met backstage and shared a wholesome moment with handshakes and a hug.

The video of Poirier and Gaethje circulated on social media, leading to McGregor responding with an insult:

“Let’s hang out in the sauna hahaha”

Fans filled McGregor’s comment section with various responses, including plenty of people voicing their frustration regarding his sauna insult:

“Bruh, we all remember your twitter "likes"

“Everything you say is just talk nowadays. You built your brand off executing on what you say, and it’s definitely starting fade. No one cares about your comments anymore if you’re just not fighting or proving your words true”

“Two class acts you could learn more from them than just how to take a beating”

“Pee for usada or go back to roided lines and angry bathroom interactions”

“Dude go away already mma passed you up 3 years ago”

“You sure are salty that the mma world has passed you by, Hollywood.”

Twitter comments

Gaethje’s win against Poirier continued a highly-successful calendar year, which started with a Fight of the Year contender against Rafael Fiziev.

‘The Highlight’ will now likely fight the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title.

Conor McGregor guarantees one-shot knockout in fight against Justin Gaethje

Conor McGregor tends to capitalize on the massive Twitter traction during a high-profile UFC event. He continued that trend by posting various tweets calling out Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier.

‘The Notorious’ made several posts about potentially fighting Gaethje, including this bold prediction:

“I KO him one shot. Guarantee it”

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA I KO him one shot. Guarantee it

Conor McGregor last fought in July 2021, losing against Dustin Poirier for the second consecutive time after suffering a severe leg injury. He endured a treacherous recovery process before coaching The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 against Michael Chandler this year.

McGregor was expected to fight Chandler by the end of 2023, but he’s yet to rejoin the USADA testing pool, which requires six months of random drug tests. Only time will tell if ‘The Notorious’ receives a USADA exemption to make his Octagon return before 2024.

Catch up with the news and regular updates for UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje