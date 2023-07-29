"A fight with Michael Chandler would be the last thing on the list" - Conor McGregor's lifestyle could stop a UFC return, says former title challenger

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler once appeared set to face off inside the octagon. Earlier this year, the pair were named as the respective coaches of TUF 31, which will air from May 30 to August 15, after which McGregor and Chandler were expected to do battle.

However, the continuous delay of Conor McGregor's re-entry into the USADA testing pool has led to speculation that the bout may never materialize. 'The Notorious' was removed from the pool after he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021 and is yet to be tested since.

Former UFC title challenger Anthony Smith, who also operates as an analyst for the promotion, recently shared his thoughts on McGregor's possible return. Smith believes that the wealth and success 'The Notorious' has amassed will deter him from returning to the brutality of cage fighting.

Smith was recently interviewed by The Schmo, where he said:

"If I was Conor McGregor, I'm not sure that you could drag me back in [to competition]. He has so many things going for him, so many opportunities, so many businesses, so many positive things going for him that a fight with Michael Chandler would be the last thing on the f***ing list you want to do. There's a lot of work there, he's gonna have to put a lot of things on the backburner. It just seems like he's having a tough time navigating his way back in."

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the most successful MMA fighter of all time, with a net worth of over $200 million.

Conor McGregor reacts to Caleb Plant hitting Jermall Charlo at Crawford-Spence Jr. weigh-ins

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. are set to face off in the squared circle on Saturday night to determine the undisputed welterweight champion of the world.

In their official weigh-in on Friday afternoon, an altercation took place between former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant and current WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo.

A video of the incident was uploaded to Twitter by boxing editor of talkSPORT, Michael Benson.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Caleb Plant HITS Jermall Charlo in an altercation backstage at the Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford weigh-in…



Caleb Plant HITS Jermall Charlo in an altercation backstage at the Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford weigh-in…

Conor McGregor reacted to the footage in a since-deleted tweet, where he appeared to find the incident rather amusing. 'The Notorious' said:

"Get right back here this second, sir, you're going nowhere till we settle this dispute here and now. Wtf is going on there? Clean cracked and lets him walk out? No. Nope. Nah. Not a f****n' hope."

