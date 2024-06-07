"Giving him the Chama fade," "Barboatan" - Fans react to Alex Pereira giving Tai Tuivasa haircut

Alex Pereira and Tai Tuivasa are two of the most explosive knockout artists on the UFC roster. However, their latest link-up has less to do with kicks and punches and is more about scissors and razors. A picture of 'Poatan' giving the heavyweight contender a haircut has fight fans riled up.

Check out Pereira giving Tuivasa a haircut below:

In a picture of the pair posted by @homeoffight on Instagram, 'Poatan' can be seen in a black hoodie as he gives his fellow fighter a proper trim.

"Barboatan."

"Giving him the Chama fade."

"His barbershop slogan should be, 'Get a fade or catch a fade.'"

The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion was last seen in action at UFC 300, where he knocked out former champion Jamahal Hill in the opening round. While his next fight is yet to be announced, he has stated his interest in a heavyweight debut.

Tuivasa, on the other hand, is 1-4 in his last five, and most recently suffered a first-round submission loss to Marcin Tybura at UFC Fight Night 239.

Alex Pereira vs. Tai Tuivasa: Who has a higher knockout percentage?

Both Alex Pereira and Tai Tuivasa have heavy hands and are proficient in laying their opponents out cold in the octagon. But who is the most consistent knockout artist of the two? Let's find out.

Pereira (10-2) holds eight knockouts to his name. This means he has finished 66.6 percent of his fights via knockouts. His first MMA knockout came in his second-ever professional outing, at Jungle Fight 85 in 2016, when he earned a first-round KO over Marcelo Cruz.

'Poaton' has depended on the scorecards twice in his career. He first went the full distance in a unanimous decision win against Bruno Silva at UFC Fight Night 203. He also earned a split decision win against former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291.

Check out some of Alex Pereira's KO/TKOs below:

On the other hand, with 13 knockouts to his name, Tuivasa (14-7) has more knockouts than 'Poatan'. However, 'Bam Bam' has a lower knockout rate at 61 percent.

Nevertheless, his unanimous decision win against Andrei Arlovski at UFC 225 is the only time the 31-year-old has gone the full distance in a fight.

Check out Tuivasa's highlights below: