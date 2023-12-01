"Glad he’s got it all together at last" - Fans cheer on as Kelvin Gastelum makes 170lbs on the dot for the first time since 2014

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Sean Brady is one of the marquee matchups at UFC Austin. While it is neither the main event nor co-headliner, it is a significant bout for both men looking to make strides in the welterweight division. However, for their fight to occur, both men must hit the 170-pound mark.

Fortunately, both men stepped on the scale at exactly 170 pounds, the welterweight limit. The fight is essential for both Gastelum and Brady. It marks Gastelum's return to the welterweight division since his 2016 departure to middleweight, where he found initial success.

Unfortunately, Gastelum has since been on a rough patch, having gone 2-5 in his last seven bouts. Meanwhile, tomorrow's matchup will be Sean Brady's first fight since a disheartening loss to Belal Muhammad, which cost the former his undefeated record and earned Muhammad his first knockout/TKO since 2016.

Thus, both men hope for a change in fortune come fight night. Fans on X/Twitter rejoiced at the news of the fight being cleared to take place tomorrow, as Kelvin Gastelum has struggled to make weight in the past, especially at welterweight, where he has failed to hit the 170-pound limit thrice.

One fan complimented Gastelum on his conditioning and liveliness on the scales:

"My boy doesn’t look dead on the scale let’s f*cken goooo."

Another fan felt that it was about time Gastelum took his weight-cutting more seriously:

"To make this change almost 10 years later is insane. Showing some true dedication @KelvinGastelum. This should be a banger fight."

Praise for his dedication was abundant:

"Respect. He’s serious about it this time. Glad he’s got it all together at last."

Another fan exhibited excitement:

"Let's go Kelvin!"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Kelvin Gastelum's last welterweight bout

Kelvin Gastelum hadn't fought at welterweight since 2016 when he faced former UFC welterweight champion Johny Kendricks at UFC 200. In a humorous twist, Hendricks is also known for his struggles on the scale, having missed weight several times throughout his MMA career, including his bout with Gastelum.

Gastelum went on to win the bout via unanimous decision but failed to make weight for his subsequently scheduled matchup with Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone. This prompted the UFC to scrap the bout and force Kelvin Gastelum to move up to 185 pounds.