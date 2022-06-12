Glover Teixeira asks for Jiri Prochazka rematch following title loss, Jan Blachowicz wants "Battle for Europe" fight with new champion

Jiri Prochazka became the first-ever UFC champion from the Czech Republic with his victory over Glover Teixeira at UFC 275. The duo put on an incredible back-and-forth bout in the headliner of the recently concluded pay-per-view, and speculation about who Prochazka will fight next has already begun.

The explosive nature of the bout and a stellar performance by both fighters gained the adulation of fans and fighters alike. Prochazka ultimately came away with a fifth-round submission victory to conclude the thrilling contest.

Texeira is now targeting a rematch. The former champion tweeted:

"Rematch?? @jiri_bjp @danawhite @ufc"

Jan Blachowicz, the No.1 contender in the light heavyweight division, also called for a fight against Prochazka. On Twitter, the Polish powerhouse wrote:

"Jiri, let's do this! The Battle for Europe. The biggest fight in the Continent's history. @jiri_bjp @ufc @UFCEurope #UFC275"

Blachowicz is coming off a win over fellow top contender Aleksandar Rakic. The former titleholder is potentially next in line for a shot at the belt, as is the winner of the upcoming Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith bout at UFC 277 in Dallas.

The fight between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 was an incredible sight to behold, and rightfully earned both fighters post-fight bonuses. Fans will likely not oppose a rematch and it remains to be seen how things will pan out atop the 205-pound division.

UFC @ufc 🤯@JIRI_BJP GETS THE SUBMISSION IN THE FINAL SECONDS!!! WE HAVE A NEW CHAMPION!!! #UFC275 🤯@JIRI_BJP GETS THE SUBMISSION IN THE FINAL SECONDS!!! WE HAVE A NEW CHAMPION!!! #UFC275 https://t.co/A2v5S1YCTS

Jiri Prochazka wants to fight Jan Blachowicz next

Jiri Prochazka's astronomic rise in the UFC has been incredible to watch. Claiming UFC gold with just three fights in the promotion is an astonishing feat, and he will be looking to continue his scorching run when he eventually returns to the octagon to defend his belt.

During a post-fight interview, Prochazka was asked who he would like to fight next, to which he answered:

“Now is Jan [Blachowicz], I think the next challenger. So I would like to fight Jan, because I think I have the keys to defeat him. So let’s do that.”

UFC @ufc #UFC275 Looks like @Jiri_BJP has his eyes set on his first title challenger Looks like @Jiri_BJP has his eyes set on his first title challenger 👀 #UFC275 https://t.co/ydMTYzqWng

When asked where this potential fight would take place if it was up to him, Prochazka said that a bout between himself and Jan Blachowicz would have to be in Europe.

The UFC has visited both men’s home countries in the past and a championship clash between Prochazka and Blachowicz would undoubtedly draw the masses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far