"I'm 42 years old and I'm not getting hurt" - Glover Teixeira on fight camp for Jiri Prochazka title bout

Glover Teixeira recently weighed in on his preparations for his upcoming title bout at UFC 275 on June 11. The UFC light heavyweight champion declared that he will be ready for the next big challenge in Jiri Prochazka and asserted that he doesn't get hurt in training despite being 42 years old.

Speaking on the UFC 275 Countdown episode, Teixeira said:

"I'm 42 years old and I'm not getting hurt. I'm always wrestling, I'm always doing jiu-jitsu and I'm going at it. I'm always in shape and I will be ready for Jiri Prochazka."

Teixeira said:

Teixeira became the oldest first-time UFC champion in October last year two days after turning 42. With a total of 40 professional fights on his resume, Teixeira (33-7) refuses to slow down. The Brazilian is leaning on constant activity to stay primed for any challenger that is put in front of him.

Glover Teixeira opens up on retirement plans

Glover Teixeira will look to make his first successful title defense when he faces Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275. However, it appears that the champion already has plans for retirement.

Speaking on the Mundo da Luta podcast, Teixeira explained that the ideal plan would be to defend the title one final time in November if he manages to defeat Prochazka on Saturday:

"The perfect plan would be winning this fight [against Prochazka], which I have full focus on, and fighting one last time in November, in New York, which is close to the city I live for 20 years, and close to my gym. It would be my farewell from fighting. That’s what I’m thinking right now."

Glover Teixeira captured the UFC light heavyweight title by defeating Jan Blachowicz via second-round rear-naked choke at UFC 267 in October 2021.



Teixeira will head into UFC 275 on the back of a six-fight win streak that includes four submission victories and one TKO.

Meanwhile, Jiri Prochazka is riding an impressive 12-fight win streak with 11 stoppages. 'Denisa' will be in his third UFC bout when he challenges Teixeira for the title on June 12 (June 11 in the US) in Singapore.

