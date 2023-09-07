"Go back to your daddy Dana’s cage" - Jake Paul flames "scared" Nate Diaz in an expletive-laden tirade

Jake Paul recently claimed that Nate Diaz is unwilling to risk his legacy by agreeing to a rematch in MMA following their boxing match last month.

The YouTuber turned boxer secured a 10-round bout by unanimous decision. He knocked down Diaz in the fifth and dominated nearly every round of the match, which took place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Paul expressed a strong interest in having a rematch inside the PFL Smart Cage, where he has confirmed his intention to make his MMA debut next year.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Jake Paul stated that he made a $10 million offer for both of them to participate in a significant pay-per-view event. However, 'The Problem Child' alleged that Diaz declined the offer out of concern that, despite a significant difference in experience, he might suffer a loss that could negatively impact his reputation in his own sport.

Check out Paul's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Jake Paul recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and continued to criticize Nate Diaz for allegedly bailing out a potential MMA fight:

"I just made ur little half-a** promotion. I just taught u & ur half-** team how to run a major event. Ur just trying to latch on. We offered you $10 million to fight me in @PFLMMA plus PPV. But you don’t want it because you scared to lose. And I dog walked you b*tch. So go back to your daddy Dana’s cage and let him tell you what to do. You are used to being owned Nathan."

Check out Paul's post below:

Expand Tweet

Nate Diaz fires back at Jake Paul, refuses to back down from his demands for an MMA bout

Jake Paul, who is under contract with the PFL, asked for the rematch with Nate Diaz to be held under the PFL's banner.

However, during the post-fight interview after the boxing bout last month, Diaz stated that they would need to co-promote the fight through his organization, Real Fight Inc., for an MMA match to happen.

Diaz recently took to X and reminded 'The Problem Child' of his own conditions:

"Here’s your Mma fight b*tch your easy af we can box or fight mma at ⁦@RealFightINC no problem fu*k PFL and fu*k u pu**y 👊🏼"

Check out Diaz's post below:

Expand Tweet