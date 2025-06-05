“Go back into the title race” - Taiki Naito says a win over unbeaten Johan Estupinan catapults him into contention

Taiki Naito knows his flyweight Muay Thai clash with the undefeated Johan Estupinan is a high-risk, high-reward scenario.

So far, nobody has been able to solve 'Panda Kick's puzzle, as he remains perfect in 27 career fights. While the Japanese veteran knows it's a daunting task, he's confident he can do the improbable this coming Friday at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video.

'Silent Sniper' believes snapping Estupinan's remarkable record makes him an immediate contender in the talent-laden 135-pound Muay Thai ranks.

"I think he is a high-profile fighter, and if I could win this fight, I think I could go back into the title race," he told the Bangkok Post in his pre-event interview.

Taiki Naito is currently the promotion's No. 3-ranked flyweight kickboxing contender. The 29-year-old has an opportunity to steal the Colombian's fifth spot in his return to Muay Thai.

However, it won't be a walk in the park since he must first weather the storm that's coming his way. Estupinan has smoked through the opposition so far, drowning his foes with his unorthodox yet highly effective high-octane style.

Watch Estupinan and Naito's pre-event interviews with the Bangkok Post:

Taiki Naito says he's going for a knockout

Taiki Naito doesn't just plan on getting his hand raised at ONE Fight Night 32. The Japanese slugger is aiming for a highlight reel knockout and perhaps earning a $50,000 performance bonus by being the first fighter to finish Estupinan.

'Silent Sniper' told ONE Championship:

“The public evaluation probably favors my opponent, but because he’s that kind of opponent, I really want to get a KO this time. Not just win, but knock him out.”

ONE Fight Night 32 will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The full event will air live in US Primetime on June 6, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

