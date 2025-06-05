  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “Momentum is on Johan’s side” - Johan Ghazali backs former foe to dominate Taiki Naito

“Momentum is on Johan’s side” - Johan Ghazali backs former foe to dominate Taiki Naito

By Craig Pekios
Modified Jun 05, 2025 10:08 GMT
Johan Ghazali (left) and Taiki Naito (right) [Images via ONE Championship]
Johan Ghazali (left) and Taiki Naito (right) [Images via ONE Championship]

Teen phenom Johan Ghazali expects his former foe, Johan Estupinan, to walk out of ONE Fight Night 32 with another big win on his resume.

Ad

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Estupinan will seek his 28th career win and sixth under the ONE Championship banner when he meets Japanese veteran Taiki Naito on Friday, June 6, inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Estupinan's last outing in January saw him secure a decisive decision victory over Ghazali at ONE 170.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Having already gone three rounds with the undefeated Colombian sensation, Ghazali believes that Estupinan's victory over Naito is already a foregone conclusion.

"I think he can do it on the scorecards or even a knockout," Ghazali told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview. "He has good hands, a good striking arsenal. Naito hasn’t really been winning much lately. So I think that momentum is on Johan’s side to win this battle."
Ad

Johan Ghazali meets Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32

While Johan Estupinan will be looking to extend his unbeaten streak, Johaz Ghazali returns to the ring at ONE Fight Night 32 desperately seeking a return to the win column after coming up short in two of his last three outings.

'Jojo' will square off with the always dangerous Diego Paez, a fight that, like himself, is determined to get his hand raised on martial arts' biggest global stage.

Ad
Ad
"I think at this stage, I'd say probably this is my most important fight," Ghazali said of his scrap with Paez. "You know, coming off a loss, I really need to prove something here. So, training and my focus is 100 percent. 100 percent aiming to get the win."

Will both Johan Estupinan and Johan Ghazali get their hand raised in The Land of Smiles?

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, June 6.

About the author
Craig Pekios

Craig Pekios

Twitter icon

Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications