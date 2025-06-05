“Momentum is on Johan’s side” - Johan Ghazali backs former foe to dominate Taiki Naito

Teen phenom Johan Ghazali expects his former foe, Johan Estupinan, to walk out of ONE Fight Night 32 with another big win on his resume.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Estupinan will seek his 28th career win and sixth under the ONE Championship banner when he meets Japanese veteran Taiki Naito on Friday, June 6, inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Estupinan's last outing in January saw him secure a decisive decision victory over Ghazali at ONE 170.

Having already gone three rounds with the undefeated Colombian sensation, Ghazali believes that Estupinan's victory over Naito is already a foregone conclusion.

"I think he can do it on the scorecards or even a knockout," Ghazali told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview. "He has good hands, a good striking arsenal. Naito hasn’t really been winning much lately. So I think that momentum is on Johan’s side to win this battle."

Johan Ghazali meets Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32

While Johan Estupinan will be looking to extend his unbeaten streak, Johaz Ghazali returns to the ring at ONE Fight Night 32 desperately seeking a return to the win column after coming up short in two of his last three outings.

'Jojo' will square off with the always dangerous Diego Paez, a fight that, like himself, is determined to get his hand raised on martial arts' biggest global stage.

"I think at this stage, I'd say probably this is my most important fight," Ghazali said of his scrap with Paez. "You know, coming off a loss, I really need to prove something here. So, training and my focus is 100 percent. 100 percent aiming to get the win."

Will both Johan Estupinan and Johan Ghazali get their hand raised in The Land of Smiles?

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, June 6.

