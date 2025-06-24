"Go back to UFC" - Fans react as Dana White teases six-figure performance bonus for Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford 

UFC CEO Dana White has made a bold financial promise ahead of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford superfight, scheduled to take place on Sept. 13, 2025, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.
White has promised that the performance bonus for the card will be over six figures. During the presser on Sunday, he said:
"The performance bonus for that night is going to be over six figures. We're still talking about it. So yeah, it's going to be a big number [for] whoever wins the performance bonus that night."
Check out Dana White's comments below:
The UFC typically awards $50,000 bonuses to its fighters. However, the boxers on the Canelo vs. Crawford card will be getting more than double what UFC fighters usually get. Hence, the above comments sparked numerous reactions on X.
A netizen fired back at the UFC CEO and wrote:
"Go back to UFC & kiss Trumps boots bald head 👎 your kind is not welcomed in my sport."
Another commented:
"Can’t give more than $50K for his own underpaid fighters. I’d be angry if I was fighting in the UFC."
Few others wrote:
"When u getting 8 figures, the 6 ain't much. It'll work for other fights, but not this one. If it happens it happens but they both gonna fight their fight cuz whoever wins is best of this era and that's gonna be Bud"
"I really can't take this dude. He washes out of boxing fast."
Check out a few more reactions below:
Dana White stops brawl between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford
Although Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford have a tense relationship, the buildup to the bout has been largely positive. But there was bad blood during the heated faceoff on Sunday, and Dana White had to step in to prevent a brawl from escalating after Alvarez shoved Crawford.
Check out Dana White stepping in to stop a brawl between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford below: