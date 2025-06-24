  • home icon
  "Go back to UFC" - Fans react as Dana White teases six-figure performance bonus for Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford 

"Go back to UFC" - Fans react as Dana White teases six-figure performance bonus for Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford 

By Subham
Modified Jun 24, 2025 20:07 GMT
Canelo &Aacute;lvarez vs. Terence Crawford Press Conference at Fanatics Fest, New York City - Source: Getty
Fans react after Dana White (middle) teases six-figure performance bonus for Canelo Alvarez (left) vs. Terence Crawford (right) superfight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC CEO Dana White has made a bold financial promise ahead of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford superfight, scheduled to take place on Sept. 13, 2025, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.

White has promised that the performance bonus for the card will be over six figures. During the presser on Sunday, he said:

"The performance bonus for that night is going to be over six figures. We're still talking about it. So yeah, it's going to be a big number [for] whoever wins the performance bonus that night."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

The UFC typically awards $50,000 bonuses to its fighters. However, the boxers on the Canelo vs. Crawford card will be getting more than double what UFC fighters usually get. Hence, the above comments sparked numerous reactions on X.

A netizen fired back at the UFC CEO and wrote:

"Go back to UFC & kiss Trumps boots bald head 👎 your kind is not welcomed in my sport."

Another commented:

"Can’t give more than $50K for his own underpaid fighters. I’d be angry if I was fighting in the UFC."

Few others wrote:

"When u getting 8 figures, the 6 ain't much. It'll work for other fights, but not this one. If it happens it happens but they both gonna fight their fight cuz whoever wins is best of this era and that's gonna be Bud"
"I really can't take this dude. He washes out of boxing fast."

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ringmagazine on X]
Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ringmagazine on X]

Dana White stops brawl between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford

Although Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford have a tense relationship, the buildup to the bout has been largely positive. But there was bad blood during the heated faceoff on Sunday, and Dana White had to step in to prevent a brawl from escalating after Alvarez shoved Crawford.

Check out Dana White stepping in to stop a brawl between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford below:


Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
