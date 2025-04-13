"Go to your fridge give him some of your steroid" - Ali Abdelaziz rips into former UFC champ for discrediting Belal Muhammad's knockout power

Ali Abdelaziz recently lashed out at a former UFC champion following his remark about UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad. Abdelaziz took offense at the UFC champion bringing up a shocking inference about Muhammad's UFC career.

The former UFC champion in the discussion here is T.J. Dillashaw, who bagged the UFC bantamweight title on two different occasions. Dillashaw's first championship reign continued from UFC 173 to UFC Fight Night 81, with the second one spanning from UFC 217 to UFC on ESPN+ 1.

In a recent episode of the JAXXON PODCAST, Dillashaw mentioned how Muhammad doesn't even have a single knockdown on his UFC record despite spending "4 hours, 17 minutes and 38 seconds" inside the octagon to date.

Check out T.J. Dillashaw's comments below:

Abdelaziz, 'Remember the Name's' manager, who wasn't very impressed with the former two-time UFC bantamweight champion's comments, fired back at the 39-year-old with a scathing reply linked to Dillashaw's history of PED abuse.

"@TJDillashaw you talking about Belal’ don’t have knocked down in the UFC. Maybe you can go to your fridge give him some of your steroid you got busted with before you cheated your whole career stop talking about real men"

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's comments below:

Belal Muhammad mocks T.J. Dillashaw

Belal Muhammad was on the same page as Ali Abdelaziz regarding T.J. Dillashaw's factual revelation related to his knockout power. The reigning UFC welterweight champ didn't take Dillashaw's words too kindly, just like his manager.

However, instead of penning an entire X update, 'Remember The Name' decided to express his take in the comments section of Abdelaziz's X update. The Chicago native refrained from using words to describe his thoughts. Instead, Muhammad voiced his agreement with a hilarious GIF, taking a dig at Dillashaw.

Check out Belal Muhammad's reaction below:

