  • "Go tell f**king Dana" - Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier react after being snubbed for Fight of the Night at UFC 318

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Jul 20, 2025 07:56 GMT
Max Holloway (left) and Dustin Poirier (right) put on an entertaining fight at UFC 318. [Image courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]
Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier are upset about not receiving the Fight of the Night bonuses at UFC 318. Both fighters voiced their disappointment, with Holloway making a lighthearted remark about Poirier approaching Dana White to inquire about the bonus.

Holloway and Poirier headlined UFC 318 on Saturday for the BMF title in a trilogy contest at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The two last met inside the cage in a rematch at UFC 236 in 2019, which saw Poirier become the interim lightweight champion via unanimous decision. In their first encounter at UFC 143, the 36-year-old spoiled Holloway's octagon debut by securing an opening round submission victory.

But this time it was Holloway’s chance to hand Poirier a defeat in his final UFC appearance. The former featherweight champion displayed his dominance and secured a unanimous decision victory. Notably, their fight kept everyone on the edge of their seats and was widely considered worthy of Fight of the Night honors. However, Marvin Vettori’s grudge match against Brendan Allen ended up winning the award instead.

In reaction, Holloway met Poirier backstage and expressed his displeasure, saying:

''How did we not get Fight of the Night bro?''

Poirier repsonded:

''We didn't?''

Holloway, who looked unhappy with matter, said:

''No, it's some bullsh*t. Go tell fu*king Dana [White]. Tell him he's the fu*king man. Kiss his a*s...They give it to freaking Allen and Vettori. I don't even know. We almost finished each other in the same damn round. What the hell bro! You got the belt, you the champ.''
Check out Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier's interaction below:

Poirier ended his UFC career with a defeat, meanwhile, Holloway is tied with Donald Cerrone, Andrei Arlovski, and former lightweight kingpin Charles Oliveira for the most UFC wins (23). The Hawaiian now sits behind Jim Miller, who has 27 wins inside the octagon.

