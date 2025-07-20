UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier: Full video highlights

UFC 318's main event featured a BMF title fight between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier. The highly anticipated trilogy matchup took place on Saturday in front of Poirier's home audience at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. This was Poirier's last octagon outing, as he layed down his gloves after the pay-per-view card.The 36-year-old was coming off an unsuccessful lightweight title bid against then-champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302, where he was submitted in the final round despite putting up a tough fight. Meanwhile, after capturing the BMF title from Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, Holloway dropped down to challenge Ilia Topuria for the featherweight title at UFC 308 last year. Unfortunately for the Hawaiian, he was knocked out in the third round.Check out Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier preparing for the main event below:Holloway made a positive start by dropping Poirier with a strong right in the opening round.In the second round, Holloway again sent Poirier to the canvas and inflicted damage from the top position. However, the former interim champion bounced back with a sharp combination of his own to hurt Holloway, who was saved by the bell.In the final 10 seconds of the fight, Holloway left his all inside the cage in an attempt to spoil Poirier's retirement night.After five rounds of back-and-forth action, Holloway was declared the winner via unanimous decision. The judges scored the contest 48-47 and 49-46 x2 in favor of the reigning BMF champion.In the co-main event, former one-time middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa took on Roman Kopylov, hoping to get back in the win column. The Brazilian contender displayed his striking prowess and prevailed via unanimous decision.On the main card, Daniel Rodriguez extended his winning streak to three in the UFC with a unanimous decision win over Kevin Holland. Both fighters put on a show, keeping fans entertained throughout their bout, which lasted 15 minutes.Patricio Pitbull earned his first UFC victory by defeating Dan Ige via unanimous decision in a featherweight bout.Michael Johnson kicked off the main card in a lightweight bout against Daniel Zellhuber, who was favored between the two. The UFC veteran absorbed Zellhuber's attacks and responded with his own to secure a unanimous decision victory. As a result, the 39-year-old extended his winning streak to three fights.