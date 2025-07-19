UFC 318: Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez: Live round-by-round updates

Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez have circled each other for nearly three years. They were originally set to fight at UFC 279 in 2022 before a reshuffle forced Holland to face Khamzat Chimaev instead.
Now, at UFC 318, they finally meet in a welterweight bout with real implications for both. Holland is ranked No. 13 and is chasing his third straight win. Rodriguez is unranked but dangerous and eager to climb back into contention.
Holland has had one of the busiest UFC calendars in recent years. He’s coming off a slick submission win over Vicente Luque and has made clear his goal is to stay active and fight as many as seven times in 2025. He’s tall for the division, fights long, and brings power from awkward angles. His jiu-jitsu continues to improve, and his defensive wrestling has tightened up.
Rodriguez brings a very different style. A southpaw boxer, he thrives in tight range and doesn’t mind eating shots to give some back. His pressure and volume are what make him dangerous.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
For Rodriguez, this is a big opportunity. He’s won two in a row, including a recent TKO over Santiago Ponzinibbio. If he can close the distance and turn this into a gritty striking battle, he could make things difficult for Holland.
UFC 318 takes place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Saturday, July 19, with early prelims starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on ESPN2, ESPN+, and Disney+, prelims at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN+, and Disney+. Meanwhile, the main card will air on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the fight:
Round 1