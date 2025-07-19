UFC 318: Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov: Live round-by-round updates

Paulo Costa returns to action after a tough loss to Sean Strickland in the co-main event of UFC 318 against Roman Kopylov, a dangerous striker who has built momentum with a string of highlight-reel finishes. Both fighters carry knockout power, but with different approaches in fights.
Costa likes to march forward, break down opponents with pressure, and target the body with hooks and kicks. When he’s in rhythm, few can match his output or physicality.
Kopylov, on the other hand, is precise. He throws less but lands cleaner. His head kicks and counter shots have stopped seasoned veterans, and his composure under fire has improved with each outing. The Russian holds a 6-3 record in the UFC with five finishes.
Costa’s volume and aggression could smother Kopylov early, but he’ll need to avoid getting clipped during entries.
UFC 318 takes place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Saturday, July 19, with early prelims starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on ESPN2, ESPN+, and Disney+, prelims at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN+, and Disney+. Meanwhile, the main card will air on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
