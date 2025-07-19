UFC 318: Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber: Live round-by-round updates

Michael Johnson will test surging contender Daniel Zellhuber in a pivotal clash at lightweight in the opening fight of the UFC 318 main card.

Ad

Johnson has fought in over 20 UFC fights and holds wins over names like Dustin Poirier and Edson Barboza. At UFC 318, he faces Daniel Zellhuber, a younger, longer, and fresher lightweight prospect looking to take a step forward in a deep division.

Johnson enters on a two-fight win streak. He still has fast hands, sharp southpaw striking, and enough wrestling to mix things up. But at 38, the margin for error has narrowed.

Ad

Trending

Zellhuber, 25, brings length, composure, and a technical kickboxing game built around straight punches and long-range control. At 6’1” with a 77-inch reach, he’s one of the tallest fighters in the division. That size advantage could be key.

UFC 318 takes place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Saturday, July 19, with early prelims starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on ESPN2, ESPN+, and Disney+, prelims at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN+, and Disney+. Meanwhile, the main card will air on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Ad

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the fight:

Round 1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.