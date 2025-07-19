UFC 318: Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber: Live round-by-round updates

Michael Johnson will test surging contender Daniel Zellhuber in a pivotal clash at lightweight in the opening fight of the UFC 318 main card.
Johnson has fought in over 20 UFC fights and holds wins over names like Dustin Poirier and Edson Barboza. At UFC 318, he faces Daniel Zellhuber, a younger, longer, and fresher lightweight prospect looking to take a step forward in a deep division.
Johnson enters on a two-fight win streak. He still has fast hands, sharp southpaw striking, and enough wrestling to mix things up. But at 38, the margin for error has narrowed.
Zellhuber, 25, brings length, composure, and a technical kickboxing game built around straight punches and long-range control. At 6’1” with a 77-inch reach, he’s one of the tallest fighters in the division. That size advantage could be key.
UFC 318 takes place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Saturday, July 19, with early prelims starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on ESPN2, ESPN+, and Disney+, prelims at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN+, and Disney+. Meanwhile, the main card will air on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the fight:
Round 1