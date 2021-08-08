"God bless ya pal" - Conor McGregor laughs off Ali Abdelaziz's insult aimed at him after praising Jose Aldo

Conor McGregor is not one to back away from a Twitter feud. However, it appears that the Irishman isn't interested in engaging in a war of words against his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz.

"God bless ya pal," McGregor wrote on Twitter, dismissing Abdelaziz's attempt at picking a fight with him. The Dublin native, of course, has had several online feuds with different MMA personalities in the past, but this isn't one of them.

The interaction took place after the former two-division UFC champ displayed a rare show of class on social media. McGregor congratulated his one-time nemesis Jose Aldo, who earned a spectacular unanimous decision win over fellow Brazilian Pedro Munhoz in the co-main event of UFC 265.

Aldo, 34, turned back the clock with a vintage performance to secure his second win in a row. With the win, the Brazilian legend has reinserted himself back into the UFC bantamweight title picture.

“I want to be a champion in this division and I’ve been dedicating myself a lot in Brazil,” Aldo said through a translator during his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier. “That’s why I’m here tonight.”

Conor McGregor is known for chiming in on social media to downplay his fellow fighters' achievements – especially those with whom he has a history. Surprisingly though, 'The Notorious' Irishman had nothing but good things to say about the former long-reigning UFC featherweight champ. Evidently, McGregor was impressed by Aldo, whom he regarded as a "real legend."

Conor McGregor's history with Jose Aldo

The relationship between Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo wasn't always cordial. Once bitter enemies, the competitors met in the octagon for a UFC featherweight unification bout in December 2015.

McGregor's rise to superstardom can largely be attributed to his stellar performance against Aldo at UFC 194. That night, the Irishman knocked out the Brazilian legend in 13 seconds to capture the undisputed 145-pound title.

The pair of rivals never got the opportunity to run it back. Conor McGregor relinquished his featherweight title as he permanently moved up to the lightweight division. Meanwhile, Aldo was able to recapture the UFC featherweight crown but dropped to bantamweight after taking a string of losses at 145 pounds.

