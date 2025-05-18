"Going to decision lol" - Fans react to Sean Strickland's surprising Belal Muhammad call out after UFC 315

Sean Strickland calling out Belal Muhammad for a grudge match has sparked reactions from fans. Muhammad lost his welterweight crown to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.

Meanwhile, Strickland failed to regain the UFC middleweight gold in a title rematch with champion Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312.

For quite some time, 'Tarzan' and 'Remember the Name' have been at odds, and now Strickland wants to fight out the beef. In an interview with Helen Yee, Strickland called out Muhammad.

"Belal would be a fun fight. That would be a fun one. Sack up, dog. This is it. You can sack the f*ck up, dude. All the sh*t you talked. We can finally make it happen. Lost your belt. You kinda got f*cked up. I kinda got f*cked up. We should make that fight happen, Belal."

He added:

"All that sh*t he talks on the Instagram like, 'I'm going to fight you, I'm going to this, I'm going to come down that.' – now you can you f**king pu**y. Do it for Palestine. I love that fight. That would be a good one. That would be a fun one." [h/t: MMA Junkie]

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (29:30):

Fans reacted to Strickland's remarks. A user wrote:

"Let us guess…going to decision lol"

Others commented:

"Sean could use his size as an advantage"

"The press conference: 🔥🥊🧨 The fight: 😴💤🥱"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @MMAJunkie on X]

When Belal Muhammad mocked Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland

Before UFC 315, Belal Muhammad was vocal about claiming the UFC middleweight gold by dethroning champion Dricus du Plessis.

In an interview with Barstool Chicago prior to UFC 312: Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2, 'Remember the Name' made fun of Strickland and 'Stillknocks,' claiming that they both "suck" and that 185 pounds is the easiest UFC weight class.

Muhammad said:

"I think 185 is probably the easiest weight class besides Khamzat [Chimaev]. Bro, [Sean] Strickland and [Dricus] du Plessis suck."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments about Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis below:

