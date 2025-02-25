"Going to get her a*s handed to her" - Fans react to Kayla Harrison reportedly facing Julianna Pena for title at UFC 316 only 14 months after debut

MMA fans worldwide have shared their opinions on the reports of Kayla Harrison facing Julianna Pena for the title at UFC 316, circulating on the internet. While many gave their predictions for the potential fight, some were displeased with the matchup.

MMA Content Creator @realkevink recently took to X to announce that Harrison would challenge Pena for the women's bantamweight title at UFC 316 on June 7 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It was initially reported by Brazilian journalist Leo Guimaraes.

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions, with one fan writing:

''Julianna Pena is going to get her a*s handed to her.''

Another one stated:

''Kayla is too strong against the cage where most of this matchup will take place. Vicious ground and pound followed by a finish. #AndNew #UFC316''

Other fans wrote:

''Man Peña wins the title and immediately gotta rematch Nunes … Wins another and gotta fight Kayla, they could’ve give like 1 tune up win first ?''

''Gotta go My Girl Kayla . She's another level than any woman fighter strength wise and skill… She's also smart as hell . This is Kaylas time enjoy her .''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @realkevink on X]

Harrison is 2-0 in the promotion after making her successful octagon debut against former champion Holly Holm at UFC 300. In her most recent MMA outing at UFC 307, the 34-year-old faced Ketlen Vieira and secured a unanimous decision win.

Meanwhile, Pena returned to the octagon in a highly contesting matchup against Raquel Pennington and captured the bantamweight title via split decision in the co-main event of UFC 307. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' then went on to call out former double champion Amanda Nunes for a trilogy fight.

When Ali Abdelaziz discussed the possibility of a fight between Kayla Harrison and Julianna Pena

Many expect Kayla Harrison to take on Julianna Pena next for the title. In reaction to the news, MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz spoke to MMA Junkie last month and expressed his thoughts on the matchup.

Abdelaziz stated that if Pena isn't ready then the promotion would schedule an interim title fight featuring Harrison, saying:

''This is what I was being told. Julianna Pena, if she's not ready to fight Kayla, she might have some health problem, it's going to be an interim title. Hundred percent this is what's going to happen. And the UFC is just not going to hold the division because somebody don't want to fight or are injured."

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's comments below (20:40):

