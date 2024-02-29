"Going to be a murderer in a Netflix series" - Sean O'Malley once made grim prediction about Sean Strickland

Sean O'Malley once made a harrowing prediction in regard to the future of UFC middleweight Sean Strickland.

Back in December 2022, 'Sugar' had just become the No.1 contender in the bantamweight division after picking up a split decision victory over Petr Yan.

Strickland, meanwhile, had suffered a mixed year in the octagon. He began it with a victory over Jack Hermansson but went on to lose in stunning fashion against Alex Pereira before then suffering a split decision loss to Jared Cannonier.

'Tarzan' also made headlines in 2022 when he infamously claimed that he "dreamt" about killing his opponents in the octagon.

His comments drew widespread criticism, and O'Malley opted to give his thoughts on Strickland during an episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast that same year.

O'Malley admitted that he wouldn't be suprised if it was discovered that Strickland was actually a murderer and that a true crime documentary was going to be released about him. He said:

“If someone’s going to be a murderer in a Netflix series in a couple of years, it’s going to be Sean Strickland. He’ll be like, ‘I’m going to have a series come out where I killed my wife.’"

Despite his critics at the time, Sean Strickland has regularly gone on to state that MMA has saved him from a life of crime. He even went on to reach the pinnacle of the sport when he became the middleweight champion in 2023, causing one of the biggest upsets in UFC history with his victory over Israel Adesanya.

Sean Strickland mocks Brendan Schaub for "panic" during recent truck accident

Sean Strickland has once again let this thoughts be known on a subject after weighing in on Brendan Schaub's recent truck accident.

'Big Brown' was recording himself at the time as he was attempting to 'donut' in his truck. The vehicle soon flipped, however, and Schaub soon scrambled to get out of one of the doors.

The former UFC middleweight champion, who is an avid motorcycle enthusiast, then opted to troll Schaub and accused him of panicking after he flipped his truck.

'Tarzan', who has been the subject of multiple motorcycle accidents, claimed that he would never have reacted in the same way. He tweeted:

"Yall........ did you see brendan schaub flip his truck?!?! The panic in that man's eyes lmao!!! I've handled motorcycle wrecks going 80 better than you handled a roll in a truck lmao.. Maybe you should come hang out with me, I'll help you not be a p*ssy."

