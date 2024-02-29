"I'll help you not be a p*ssy" - Sean Strickland mocks Brendan Schaub for 'panicking' during recent truck accident 

As he often does with most matters, Sean Strickland has offered his thoughts on Brendan Schaub's truck accident. The former UFC middleweight champion took to X to mock the former heavyweight for allegedly panicking after flipping his truck, which he claims is a reaction he would have never had.

In particular, Strickland, as an avid motorcycle rider, references the various motorcycle accidents in which he's been involved. One of those accidents was actually responsible for his only lengthy layoff from MMA. Needless to say, Strickland feels that Schaub could have handled the accident better.

"Yall........ did you see brendan schaub flip his truck?!?! The panic in that man's eyes lmao!!! I've handled motorcycle wrecks going 80 better than you handled a roll in a truck lmao.. Maybe you should come hang out with me, I'll help you not be a p*ssy."

Curiously, despite Strickland's observations, it would be impossible to determine that there was panic in Schaub's eyes, given that he was wearing his sunglasses throughout the entire clip of his truck accident. Regardless, Strickland, who likens himself to a man's man, feels Schaub's behavior was improper.

Unfortunately, neither man is the only MMA fighter linked to the UFC who has been in vehicular accidents. Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir was famously involved in a motorcycle accident that, much like Strickland's, led to a long layoff from the cage.

At the time, Mir was the reigning heavyweight champion but was eventually stripped of the title when his recovery from his motorcycle accident prevented him from returning in time to unify the belts with then-interim champion Andrei Arlovski.

Who will Sean Strickland face next?

UFC 297 marked a quick turnaround for Sean Strickland, who had dethroned Israel Adesanya as middleweight champion at UFC 293. Unfortunately, his title defense in Canada ended in failure, as he dropped the title to Dricus du Plessis. Nevertheless, he has campaigned for a rematch but is unlikely to get it.

Strickland is short on options without an immediate title rematch with du Plessis. However, he could face either Khamzat Chimaev, who needs to legitimize himself against a top middleweight, or Jared Cannonier, who feels he has unfinished business with him due to how competitive their last bout was.