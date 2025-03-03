"Going to be all Tawanchai" - Johan Ghazali expects Tawanchai to dominate Masaaki Noiri in interim title showdown at ONE 172

Malaysian-American striking sensation Johan Ghazali believes Tawanchai PK Saenchai will be in for a landslide win at ONE 172.

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym athlete seeks to complete his two-sport dream inside the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23. He squares off against Japanese powerhouse Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Heading into this world title tiff, Tawanchai has been on a roll of nine successive victories.

Though only two victories during that run came under kickboxing rules when he beat Davit Kiria and 'Smokin' Jo Nattawutat within the space of three months in 2023, Johan Ghazali is confident the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion has what it takes to completely overwhelm Noiri in Japan.

The Superbon Training Camp and Rentap Muay Thai Gym affiliate gave his thoughts on this fixture in a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, saying:

"I see him starting slow, maybe getting a little bit of that feeling process in before he takes control in round two. From there, it's going to be all Tawanchai I think."

Masaaki Noiri will look to prove Johan Ghazali's theory wrong at ONE 172

Johan Ghazali may not see this going in favor of Noiri, but the Japanese fighter has everything he needs to keep Tawanchai in his pocket on fight night.

Despite starting his tenure in ONE Championship off two losses, Noiri dished out a vintage display to knock out dangerous Iraqi dynamite Shakir Al-Tekreeti at ONE 170 this past January.

If he can piece together a similar act, the win could be there for the taking.

Noiri will need to mix things up to prevent Tawanchai from reading his game. At the same time, he'll need to keep himself out of the Thai's ever-dangerous weapons and counter at every chance.

He might not have many opportunities to land, but if he can make it count, fans will surely be in for an explosive finish inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

