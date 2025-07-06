"Going to be a wild night in Ireland" - Fans react as Conor McGregor links up with 50 Cent on the rapper's birthday

Fans reacted as Conor McGregor and rapper 50 Cent were seen exchanging friendly greetings in a recent video. The video, posted by popular MMA content page @ChampRDS on X, shows 50 Cent cheerfully greeting McGregor as the Irishman approached him. The duo shook hands and hugged while sharing hearty laughter and small talk.

In his Instagram story, McGregor mentioned that the American rapper visited his pub, 'The Black Forge Inn', on his birthday, where they seem to have met. The Irishman wrote:

"50 Cent is in the gaf [Irish slang word for home / house] now! THE BLACK FORGE INN! His 50th b'day today. SPECTACULAR."

Fans took to the comments section of @ChampRDS's X post and shared their thoughts on the interaction between McGregor and 50 Cent. Some fans joked about the potential for a wild night of partying in Ireland with the two together, while others expressed their admiration for both men.

"Going to be a wild night in Ireland if these two are partying together."

Another fan highlighted 50 Cent's consistent and admirable fitness level, writing:

"50 is in shape more consistently than half the UFC roster. Fair play to the man."

Have Conor McGregor and 50 Cent always been friends?

While 50 Cent and Conor McGregor appear to be on good terms now, their relationship has been characterized by verbal altercations and social media feuds.

The rivalry dates back to McGregor's promotional tour for his mega fight against Floyd Mayweather. In one of the press conferences, McGregor used derogatory language for 50 Cent, a close friend of Mayweather, in an attempt to promote the fight.

This prompted a strong response from the American rapper, and the feud escalated over the following years, mainly through social media jabs and memes. In 2019, the Irishman even expressed the desire to fight 50 Cent for repeatedly sharing memes related to him.

However, the rivalry appears to have cooled down, paving the way for a more cordial relationship between the two in recent times. 50 Cent visiting McGregor's pub on his birthday is the most notable sign of this change.

